Six must-have skincare products you need during winter

Winter can be harsh on your skin, leaving it dry, dull, and in need of some extra TLC. That’s why it’s so important to switch up your beauty routine during the colder months to ensure your skin stays hydrated and healthy.

Here are six must-have beauty products to incorporate into your winter skincare routine. Moisturiser A good moisturiser is essential during the winter months to keep your skin hydrated and supple. Look for a rich, hydrating formula that contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid or ceramides to lock in moisture and protect your skin from the cold weather.

Opt for a moisturiser that contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or ceramides. Picture: Greta Hoffman / Pexels Lip balm Chapped lips are a common problem in winter, so make sure to always have a nourishing lip balm on hand. Hand cream Cold weather can leave your hands feeling dry and rough, so it's important to use a good hand cream regularly. Look for a product with ingredients like glycerin, jojoba oil, or vitamin E to moisturise and protect your hands.

The cold can leave your hands feeling dry. Picture: Ron Lach / Pexels Body lotion Don't forget to moisturise the rest of your body as well! A rich body lotion or body butter can help combat dry, flaky skin and keep your skin looking smooth and healthy. Use a rich body butter on your body. Picture: Karolina Grabowska / Pexels Hydrating face mask Treat your skin to a weekly hydrating face mask to replenish moisture and revitalise your complexion. Hair oil Cold weather can take a toll on your hair, leaving it dry and damaged.