Six tips on how to prevent breakouts

Breakouts can be a frustrating and challenging issue for many people. Whether you are a teenager going through hormonal changes or an adult dealing with stress-induced breakouts, finding ways to prevent them can significantly improve your skin's health as well as your overall confidence.

Here are some tips on how you can prevent pesky breakouts and maintain clear, healthy skin. Establish a consistent skincare routine One of the most critical factors in preventing breakouts is having a consistent skincare routine. This includes cleansing your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser, using a toner to remove excess oil and dirt, and moisturising to keep your skin hydrated.

Find products that work best for your skin type and make sure to stick to your routine every day. Cleanse your face twice a day. Picture: Ron Lach / Pexels Avoid touching your face Touching your face can transfer bacteria and oil from your hands to your skin, leading to breakouts. Make a conscious effort to avoid touching your face throughout the day, and if you need to touch your face, make sure to wash your hands first.

Use non-comedogenic products Non-comedogenic products are designed not to clog pores, making them ideal for preventing breakouts. Look for products labelled as non-comedogenic when choosing skincare and makeup products. Eat a balanced diet What you eat can significantly impact your skin's health.

Make sure to eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to provide your skin with essential nutrients. Limit your intake of sugary, processed foods, as they can contribute to breakouts. Eat a balanced diet. Picture: Vanessa Loring / Pexels Stay hydrated Drinking enough water is crucial for maintaining clear, healthy skin.

Water helps flush out toxins from the body and keeps your skin hydrated, reducing the risk of breakouts. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water a day to keep your skin looking its best. Get enough sleep Lack of sleep can lead to increased stress levels and hormonal imbalances, which can trigger breakouts.