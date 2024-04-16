Acne is a problem that not only teenagers have to deal with, but adults too of all ages can be confronted with the skin problem. Acne can occur due to factors such as genetics, stress, diet and certain medications.

Skin that is prone to acne needs special care to avoid permanent scarring and pigmentation. Here are tips on how to take care of acne-prone skin. Cleanse your skin gently It’s important to cleanse your skin twice a day with a gentle cleanser that is specifically formulated for acne-prone skin.

Avoid harsh scrubs or cleansers that can irritate and strip the skin of its natural oils. Use a gentle cleanser that is specifically formulated for acne-prone skin. Picture: Ron Lach / Pexels Use non-comedogenic products Look for skincare and makeup products that are labelled as non-comedogenic, meaning they won’t clog your pores. This can help prevent further breakouts.

Moisturise regularly Even if you have oily skin, it’s important to moisturise daily to keep your skin hydrated and balanced. Opt for a lightweight moisturiser. Picture: Freepik Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to avoid adding excess oil to your skin. Avoid touching your face Your hands can transfer bacteria and oils to your face, leading to breakouts.

Try to avoid touching your face throughout the day and make sure to wash your hands before applying any skincare products. Don’t pick at your acne Picking or popping pimples can lead to scarring and further inflammation. Instead, treat your acne with over-the-counter spot treatments or consult a dermatologist for professional advice.

Protect your skin from the sun Sun exposure can worsen acne and cause hyperpigmentation. Always wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 when going outside to protect your skin. Eat a healthy diet A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins can support overall skin health.

Avoiding processed foods and sugary drinks can also help reduce inflammation and breakouts. Stay hydrated Drinking plenty of water can help flush out toxins from your body and keep your skin hydrated from within. Consult a dermatologist If over-the-counter products aren’t helping, or if your acne is severe, it’s best to consult a dermatologist for personalised treatment options.