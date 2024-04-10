The benefits of using prickly pear seed oil

We all know the prickly fruit found on cacti. Yes, the juicy fruit that one has to take such care getting into, but oh so worth it.

However, not many know about the oil extracted from the seeds. Prickly pear seed oil boasts a unique composition of vitamins, antioxidants and fatty acids that work wonders for your skin. The Opuntia ficus-indica (prickly pear) plant grows profusely in the Free State and the Northern and Eastern Cape.

The seeds are harvested, dried and stored by farmers and then cold-pressed. Oil is extracted from the seeds. Picture: Pixabay Gary Scallan, founder and purveyor of Afrika Botanicals shares some interesting information about the incredible benefits of this oil for our skin. Firstly, this oil is loaded with vitamin E, a potent antioxidant that helps protect skin cells from damage caused by UV radiation and environmental pollutants.

Vitamin E can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and age spots. It’s also anti-inflammatory, so it can help calm irritation and redness. Prickly pear oil also contains a good amount of vitamin K, which can help fade dark circles and puffiness around the eyes.

The oil is rich in linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid that helps strengthen the skin’s barrier function and lock in moisture. This makes this oil incredibly nourishing for dry skin. Concerning moisture, this oil can be a saviour for super dry complexions.

It’s an occlusive oil, meaning it forms a protective seal over the skin to prevent water loss. So, it helps keep skin plump and dewy rather than tight and flaky. It's a great natural option for people with eczema or highly parched skin who need an ultra-hydrating boost.

In addition to its moisturising prowess, prickly pear oil has anti-ageing benefits. It contains vitamin C and betalains, which are powerful antioxidants that can help neutralise free radicals and oxidative stress that leads to premature ageing. Using prickly pear oil over time may help reduce the look of wrinkles and improve skin's elasticity.

According to some medical professionals, applying prickly pear oil after surgical procedures may help diminish the visible appearance of scars as they heal. It is a perfect oil for post-inking maintenance and care for tattoos. IOL Lifestyle