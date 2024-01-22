How to correctly use tissue oil for optimum results

Tissue oil is one of the best products for your skin. It has multiple benefits, including hydrating dry skin and reducing the appearance of scars, blemishes and uneven skin tone.
However, most people still don’t know how to use it correctly.
There are more ways to use tissue oil than just adding it to your cream or lotion, although doing this is great because it boosts your lotion with that deep moisturising power, leaving you with luminous skin.
For optimum results, here’s how to use tissue oil:
- Add a few drops to a warm bath for an all-over moisturiser. Adding tissue oil to your bath will keep your skin hydrated and well-nourished.
- Apply it to your hair as a deep treatment, wrap your hair in a towel, leave on for 15 minutes and shampoo away. This is perfect for people with dry, itchy scalps. Using it as a deep treatment will keep your scalp moisturised and shiny. You can even warm the oil before applying it.
- Apply to dry skin on your elbows, knees and heels. These are the body parts that tend to be dry; to keep them well moisturised, rub a few drops of
- Apply after shaving to keep skin smooth, soft and supple. Some shaving creams tend to leave the skin dry. To restore all that moisture, apply tissue oil to the shaved area.
- If you are losing weight or expanding, rub tissue oil onto your hips, thighs and tummy to tone the skin and avoid stretch marks. Also, apply it in between the thighs and on your butt cheeks to reduce the darker patches of skin.