These are 10 items you will need for a starter makeup kit

No matter how old you are, it’s never too late to start a makeup collection. Not everybody is interested in using makeup, but even those people can be tempted now and then, especially with all the beauty social media influencers and their makeup tutorials. One can’t help but want to try them out.

If you don’t own any makeup, starting a makeup collection from scratch can feel overwhelming. Before heading off to the shops, here’s a list of makeup basics you’ll need to start your collection. You only need a few basics when starting out. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch / Pexels Foundation A good foundation is the base of any makeup look. Choose a formula that matches your skin tone and type for a flawless finish.

Concealer Concealer is perfect for covering up blemishes, dark circles, and other imperfections. It can also be used to highlight and contour the face. Powder Setting powder helps to lock in your foundation and concealer, keeping your makeup in place all day. Blush Adding a touch of blush to your cheeks can instantly brighten up your complexion and give you a healthy glow.

Eyeshadow Eyeshadow palettes come in a variety of shades and finishes, allowing you to create endless eye looks. Start with a neutral palette for everyday wear and experiment with bolder colours as you gain confidence. Mascara Mascara helps to lengthen, volumise, and define your lashes for a wide-eyed effect.

Mascara helps to lengthen, volumise, and define your lashes. Picture: A Darmel / Pexels Eyeliner Whether you prefer liquid, pencil, or gel eyeliner, adding definition to your eyes with a liner can enhance your overall look. Lipstick Lipstick comes in a range of colours and finishes, allowing you to change up your look with a simple swipe. Makeup brushes Investing in a set of quality makeup brushes will help you apply your products more efficiently and achieve professional-looking results.