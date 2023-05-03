This Mother’s Day, make it all about you

Mother’s Day is upon us, and to all those hard-working moms, please don’t settle for breakfast in bed this year. Go out and have some fun with other mothers.

There are many things you can do to remind yourself that you’re still a wonderful woman outside of motherhood, and below are five fun things you can do. Attend uMAMA Mother’s Day Concert If you love nature and music, you should go to NIROX Amphitheatre on May 14 and enjoy a fun-filled day concert with other mothers.

Hosted by Olwethu Leshabane, the Mother’s Day concert will include several programmes, including live performances from phenomenal women who will be paying homage to the late Miriam Makeba. Expected to perfom are award-winning hitmakers Zoë Modiga, Buhlebendalo and The Fem Band, Zolani Mahola, Sky Dladla, Austebza, Jude Harpstar and Bianca Blanc. Tickets start from R540 to R600 on Howler. Buhlebendalo will be performing at the uMAMA Mother’s Day Concert. Picture: Supplied. Spa treatment

Most mothers don’t get a day off because when you’re a primary caregiver, you have to be a parent, even on days when you don’t feel like it. Go and pamper yourself with a beauty treatment at your favourite spa. Spa and beauty boutiques special offers for mothers. For example, Zan Garden in Rockville, Soweto, has a Mother’s Day package which includes welcome drink, hot-stone back and neck massage, pamper facial, foot treatment deluxe for only R1200 for two or R700 for one.

The special ends on May 31 so even if you can’t go on May 14, you can still go on other days throughout Mother’s Month. For bookings call/WhatsApp us on 073 218 7213. Pamper yourself with a nice massage. Picture: Instagram/@zangarden. Self-gift Get yourself a nice gift for being an awesome mother. You can either get yourself a Chunky Tassel Scarf from Woolworths.

I mean, it’s winter, after all. Or, if you enjoy being in the kitchen, get yourself that appliance you’ve been dying for. Whether it’s an airfryer or food processor, it’s now or never. Write a letter to yourself We always hear people talk more about the downside of motherhood and less about the good side. Write a letter to yourself detailing what makes you an amazing mother and what do you love the most about motherhood.

Eat out You’re always in the kitchen making sure everyone is well fed. How about you prioritise yourself and go out for some lunch. You can enjoy a scrumptious buffet lunch at Sakhumzi restaurant for only R250. On the menu is lamb stew, roast chicken, boerewors, tripe (mogodu), vegetables, pap, samp, beans, soup of the day and dessert. You don’t need to make a booking unless you’ll be in a group of five people or more.