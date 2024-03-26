Tips on how to get rid of yellow stains on nails after eating pickled fish

By now many people have already started on their pickled fish dishes for Easter. While we all love getting stuck into the tangy dish with our fingers, it often leaves one with yellow-tipped fingers due to the turmeric in the dish.

If you love pickled fish but are not keen on walking around with yellow nails, here are tips on how to get rid of the yellow stains. Lemon juice One of the first things to reach for is lemon juice. Cut a lemon into two halves and rub it on your nails.

Allow the lemon juice to soak into your nails for five minutes. Rinse your hand with water to see if the stain has lightened. You will need to repeat the process for the best results.

Lemon juice will lighten the stains. Picture: Dominika Roseclay / Pexels Apple cider vinegar Mix an equal ratio of apple cider vinegar and water in a bowl. Once you have mixed it well, rub the mixture all over your nails using a cotton ball. Wash off with normal water once the mixture is dry.

For best results, repeat this several times and you will notice the turmeric stains lighten. Apple cider vinegar. Picture: Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash Baking soda Mix baking soda and a bit of water in a bowl to create a paste. Then scrub your nails with the mixture for five minutes.

Use lukewarm water to wash the paste off. If you have sensitive skin, it’s advisable to do a patch test before going ahead. Baking soda. Picture: Kaboompics / Pexels Lemon and sugar scrub Mix equal proportions of sugar and lemon in a bowl.

Mix well and apply the scrub with your fingers all over your nails. While doing so, ensure to scrub it gently and prevent redness or itchiness. Rinse it off with lukewarm water.