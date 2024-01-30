Tips on how to prevent inner thigh chafing in the heat

It’s summer and with heat, all we want to do is wear cute dresses and sexy shorts. Unfortunately, many people struggle with irritating and uncomfortable inner thigh chafing.

The friction that happens between the inner thighs often leads to redness, soreness, and even skin irritation or rashes and can really put one off from wearing dresses, skirts and shorts. Fortunately, there are several simple yet effective ways to prevent thigh chafing and keep yourself comfortable. Here are practical tips to help you avoid this irritating problem during the hot summer days.

Use lubricants or powders Applying lubricants or powders to the inner thighs can significantly reduce friction. Products like petroleum jelly or talcum powder create a protective layer between your thighs, minimising discomfort caused by rubbing.

Use petroleum jelly for lubrication. Picture: Pexels/Towfiqu Barbhuiya Wear shorts with a longer inseam

When choosing shorts, select ones with longer inseams that cover the area susceptible to chafing. This extra fabric acts as a barrier, reducing friction between your thighs while keeping you comfortable. Choose loose-fitting clothing

Tight clothing can increase friction between your thighs. Opt for loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics like cotton or moisture-wicking materials. These fabrics allow air circulation and reduce moisture, minimising the chances of chafing.

Keep the affected area clean and dry Sweat and moisture can worsen chafing. Make sure to keep the affected area clean and dry by showering regularly and using a gentle soap.

Shower regularly and use gentle soap. Picture: Pexels/Los Muertos Crew After washing, pat dry the area thoroughly.

Take breaks If you're engaged in prolonged physical activity that involves thigh rubbing, take regular breaks to rest and allow your skin to breathe. This will help reduce friction and minimise the chances of chafing.