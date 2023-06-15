Top 3 ingredients to look out for when choosing a serum

Skincare is one of the most important things one should invest in because the skin is the largest organ of our bodies, hence it needs that extra care. On Wednesday, Vitaderm Skincare hosted a brunch at Goddess Cafe to talk all things skincare. And the main topic was serums. Why are they important, and which ingredients should one look for when getting a serum?

Serums are important because they help manage specific skin conditions. For example, a Radian-C serum helps brighten the complexion, while the addition of hyaluronic acid visibly increases skin hydration. Retinol serum, which contains Vitamin A, helps enhance skin regeneration and restore vibrancy overnight. And now that it’s winter, Ruan Winter of Vitaderm Skincare says people should use a Rapid Hydration serum. “Winter is a time when your skin tends to become drier and flakier, losing moisture due to the colder elements and indoor heating. This is the perfect time to add a serum to your skincare routine and keep your skin moisturised and healthy,” he says.

When choosing a serum to use in winter, these are the top 3 ingredients to look for. Hyaluronic acid, comprising both LMW (low molecular weight) and HMW (high molecular weight) hyaluronic acid. LMW improves dermal hydration and stimulates collagen synthesis, and HMW boosts plumpness and suppleness, visibly softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. AquaCell assists in boosting the skin’s moisture levels.