UWC student Homba Mazaleni is ready to take Miss SA crown

Miss South Africa finalist Homba Mazaleni says she misses skating around campus and waving at people. The Eastern Cape beauty, who is studying Biokinetics at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), has already completed her Sports Science Degree.

When the 23-year-old isn't sitting in one of the lecture halls, she’s zooming around the campus on her skateboard. “The one thing I miss about being on campus is skating around. My mode of transport is a skateboard, so just skating around and waving at people, I miss that. “It would turn heads when I skate to Erica Square; anywhere I needed to go, I would use my board because I don’t have a car just yet,” said Mazaleni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homba Mazaleni (@homba_mazaleni) Her energy is infectious, and is one of her qualities - along with many others - that caught the attention of the Miss South Africa judging panel when she claimed her space in the pageant finals.

Juggling studies and the responsibilities of being a Miss SA finalist is something that Mazaleni finds rewarding. “The Miss South Africa platform isn’t just about being beautiful and walking on a stage with grace; it's about showing people that no matter what your circumstances are…it’s about rising above them and seeing yourself as the person you are going to become.” Her passion now with regard to her studies is to “help people recover from injuries and sickness”, and it gives her great satisfaction to assist them in gaining the tools they need to pursue their own goals and passions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Homba Mazaleni (@homba_mazaleni) UWC Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Student Development and Support, Professor Matete Madiba, said the campus community is exceedingly proud of Mazaleni. “Her life embodies what hard work is all about, the kind that leads to excellence.”