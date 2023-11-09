Want beautiful feet all summer long? Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do a pedicure at home

Summer is here which means our feet can finally breathe again! Whether you’re wearing casual flip-flops or dressing up in sexy strappy heels, you have to make sure that your feet are looking good.

This means smooth heels and perfectly painted toenails. While many women love going to a salon to have their feet done, not everyone can afford it. No worries. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to easily do a pedicure at home while indulging in some self-care.

Gather your supplies To begin your at-home pedicure, gather the necessary supplies, including a basin or foot spa, nail clippers, cuticle pusher, nail file, foot scrub, foot lotion or oil, a towel, and your favourite nail polish. Prepare a soothing foot soak

Fill your basin or foot spa with warm water and add Epsom salts or a few drops of essential oil. Soak your feet for 10-15 minutes, allowing the warm water to relax your muscles and soften your skin.

Trim and shape your nails After soaking, dry your feet and prepare to trim your nails. Use nail clippers to cut straight across, avoiding rounded edges to prevent ingrown toenails. Next, use a nail file to shape and smooth the edges. Tend to your cuticles

Gently push back your cuticles using a cuticle pusher. Avoid trimming them to prevent infections or damage to the nail bed. Exfoliate and scrub Apply a foot scrub or exfoliating lotion to remove dead skin cells and calluses.

Massage the scrub onto your feet using circular motions, focusing on rough areas like heels and the ball of the foot. Rinse off thoroughly. Rinse your feet after you’ve scrubbed them. Picture: Pexels Karolina Grabowska

Moisturise and massage After exfoliating, pat your feet dry and apply a generous amount of foot lotion or oil. Massage your feet, paying attention to pressure points and tense areas. This step promotes circulation and relaxation. Enhance your nails

Now that your feet feel pampered, it's time to beautify your nails. Apply a base coat to protect your nails, followed by two layers of your favourite nail polish colour. Allow each layer to dry before applying the next. Finish with a top coat for a long-lasting, glossy finish.