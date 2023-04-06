WATCH: Busty bikini-clad carpenter, who knows her way around wood, goes viral on TikTok

This curvy carpenter has men wanting to take woodwork classes, if she’s the teacher of course. A busty carpenter has become a viral sensation showing off her woodworking skills while wearing barely-there bikinis.

Known as WoodBunny on Instagram and The Bikini Carpenter on TikTok she has racked up over 2.8 million likes on her TikTok profile. One of her steamy videos has been viewed over 30 million times! @thebikinicarpenler Framing ♬ original sound - W00dBunny If you look at her feed all you see are snippets of a curvaceous blonde wearing nothing but a tiny bikini and working with power tools and wood.

As a woman, my first thought after watching a few of the short video clips was “Isn’t she going to hurt herself?”. I mean she’s working with wood and tools practically naked. Surely that’s a health hazard. It seems I’m not the only one who thought it was risky business because TikTok has slapped labels saying, “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt” on a few of her videos.

@thebikinicarpenler @justin_danger_nunley ♬ original sound - W00dBunny While most are there for the eye candy, few do comment on her lack of protective gear. “Hi, doesn’t saw dust eventually irritate your skin? What do you do to protect yourself from sawdust and the mites that live off that?” expressed one concerned viewer. “Make sure you’re wearing proper eye protection,” said another.

However, most of her fans are unbothered by her safety and are oh too happy that she’s giving woodwork lessons in skimpy bikinis. “You can be making sawdust and nothing else and it’d be the greatest show on earth,” chirped one guy. “If I was rich I’d get you to build my house so I could watch you,” commented another.