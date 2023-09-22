What to expect from different types of manicures when you have your nails professionally done

Unless you know exactly what you want or regularly go to a nail salon, the menu can be quite intimidating. As someone who always does their own nails at home, I’m always fascinated by the amazing things people do to their nails but not too sure what they are called or what to ask for should I decide to go to a salon.

If you’re clueless about what the nail salon menu is all about, here’s a breakdown of what you can expect from the different types of manicures. Basic manicure This is pretty much what you could do at home and it’s ideal for those who don’t have too much time to spend at a salon and who simply want to be able to remove the nail polish at home. It’s really just the basics.

The manicurist will file and buff, clean the cuticle, and massage your hands with hand cream. Then paint the base coat, colour, and top coat and finish off by applying cuticle oil. Basic manicure. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

Gel manicure Gel nails are perfect for those who want their nail polish to last a bit longer. Think of it as an advanced version of a basic manicure that uses a UV light to cure and harden liquid polish, which is what makes a gel manicure last up to three times longer than regular polish.

However, you will not be able to remove it at home as you would regular nail polish. You'll have to go to the salon so that they can soak it off. As tempting as it might be, do not try to pick off the nail varnish as it will lead to stripped nails.

Gel manicure is a basic manicure that uses a UV light to cure and harden the polish. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio Dip powder manicure A dip powder manicure is a type of nail treatment that uses coloured powders to create a durable and long-lasting finish on the nails.

The process involves applying a base coat to the nails, dipping them into a jar of coloured powder, and then sealing it with a top coat. This creates a thick and strong layer on the nails, giving them a polished and professional appearance. Dip powder manicures can last for several weeks without chipping or peeling. Acrylic overlays

These are great for those who want the longevity of a gel manicure but with a little more reinforcement. They are much stronger and more durable than natural nails, so they are less likely to chip, break, or peel. With proper care, they can last for several weeks, making them a great option for those who want low-maintenance nails.