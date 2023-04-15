4 fashion designers make it to Design Indaba Emerging Creatives Class of 2023

South Africa has endless talent. Aside from being a rainbow nation, this country is known for producing some of the best fashion designers. Four fashion designers shone brightly at the 2023 Design Indaba Emerging Creatives. The curator Nene Mahlangu, was highly impressed with their work, and they have been chosen to be part of the 20-strong class of 2023.

Shamyra Moodley, Khumo Morojele, Nokhukhanya Zungu, and Rucita and Viveka Vassen will be mentored in the Design Indaba’s Emerging Creatives programme to help elevate their careers. Shamyra Moodley Accountant-turned-designer Moodley of LaaniRaani (her brand name) creates impeccable designs from donated or reusable fabric.

With a passion for colours and textures, Moodley combines art and fashion to express her African, Indian and Irish heritage. The multi-award-winning designer, who won the AFI Fastrack Designer of the Year award 2021, says upcycling can benefit the industry in many ways. “The combination of legislation, consumer education, the mindset of repurposing wasted fabric, and considered design with scale in mind can bring about an industry shift that benefits our planet and its people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamyra Moodley (@laaniraani) Khumo Morojele The self-taught designer is also planet-conscious in his designs. The Joburg-based designer was introduced to sustainable fashion by his mother, who owned a boutique and taught him thrifting. “I had to make do with what I had and that ties into sustainability,” he says.

Morojele has participated in the British Council-sponsored Design Futures Lab, We Are Culture Standard Bank group exhibition, We Are The Ones Nike Air Force 1 anniversary exhibition, and a collaboration with French design school Casa93 for Paris Fashion Week. View this post on Instagram A post shared by bigheadbaby (@kmorojele) Nokhukhanya Zungu The founder of Makhosazana prides herself in creating contemporary women’s wear using African textiles, heritage and culture, with designs that combine modern silhouettes with traditional African fabrics.