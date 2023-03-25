Durban - The Design Indaba’s Emerging Creatives Class of 2023 has named 20 young South Africans selected from more than 340 entrants as participants in the prestigious Design Indaba Emerging Creatives programme for 2023. The programme is supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture and its purpose is to refine skills and help participants elevate their work to a higher standard and promote it in the marketplace.

For 18 years, the Design Indaba Emerging Creatives platform has successfully launched the careers of gifted creatives and the Independent on Saturday spoke with KZN participants, Nokukhanya Zungu and Thembi Mthembu. Fashion designer Zungu started Makhosazana, a proudly South African brand specialising in African contemporary women’s wear, in 2021. “My designs uniquely combine modern silhouettes with traditional African textiles. I aim to showcase the beauty of African fabrics, heritage, and culture in my craft,” said Zungu.

Her late great-grandmother Makhosazana Zungu was a seamstress and had her own small business making clothes. “I believe she is always with me and that I am channelling her spirit as I design. My love for African prints and fabrics is heavily influenced by my mother, who introduced me to beautiful African batiks, kente cloth and Adire fabric from her travels around the African continent,” said Zungu. She said the Makhosazana brand was aimed at a youthful audience that appreciates modern African aesthetics and desires unique, flirty and vibrant garments. She began as an intern at brand and lifestyle outlet Rich Factory in 2018. In 2022 she was hand-picked to participate in the Fashion Lab Project powered by the South African Creative Industries Incubator.

During her two-month mentorship programme with acclaimed fashion designer David Tlale, she was tasked with creating a collection inspired by a South African icon and chose the legendary queen of South African pop, Brenda Fassie. “I would love for artists to receive more opportunities in media and society to share their perspectives authentically without fear; for artists to be recognised for being themselves and not for following trends; for artists to be embraced and given safe spaces to be storytellers. “I would love for artists to be given the space and permission to evolve and grow through their craft without judgment,” she said.

The Witwatersrand University graduate said was proud of being selected for the indaba. “I am incredibly proud of myself for this achievement and I am grateful to be a part of the emerging creatives class of 2023,” she said. Durban’s Thembi Mthembu is a multidisciplinary artist and often uses her own body as a site for her artistic exploration of themes around the socio-political notions that surround the body. Picture: Supplied Durban’s Thembi Mthembu is a multidisciplinary artist and often uses her own body as a site for her artistic exploration of themes around the socio-political notions that surround the body.

Mthembu defines her art as modern expressionism art. “As someone who expresses herself, I work intending to educate, inspire the current and future generations,” said Mthembu. “I also allow the viewer to use his/her experiences to connect with the work and possibly buy the work if they are moved enough to open their wallets. It can be anyone really, as long as they would relate with what I have to share,” she said.

Being part of this year’s designers is a moment she waited a while for. “Ever since I discovered art in 2013, I have always checked out on the Design Indaba platforms for the next brightest talent. This time, my third application, I feel so honoured by this opportunity and it serves as a validation of my dreams, my existence within the visual arts space and my contributions to the world at large,” she said. Mthembu works full-time as an artist and is currently studying for her Master’s final year in photography at the Durban University of Technology.