African models are taking up space in the fashion industry

The face of fashion is becoming more African, and we love to see it. In the olden days, it was rare to see black models at the forefront, taking centre stage. For some reason, they were not seen enough. Yes, we had the likes of Naomi Campbell and Tyra Banks but there weren’t many from Africa.

“There are so many of them now working compared to back then. You had only maybe two or three black models working. Now you have about 30. A lot of top designers and casting directors are reaching out to us directly for new faces,” says Elizabeth Ishiorho, founder of Nigerian modelling agency Beth Model Management. Now, we have models like Angolan supermodel Maria Borges, South Africa’s Lwandle Ngwenya and Lethabo Khunou and Nigeria’s Tobi Momoh, who are taking up the space. Ishiorho says with the high demand for African models, she is always proud when she sees models on the runway internationally because for her, that represents Africa. She adds that it pleases her seeing models are being respected by designers.

“When I started, models were getting peanuts, and now models are actually being paid properly.” Borges recalls being the first black model to walk Victoria Secret’s runway with a natural afro in 2015. “That was a very strong moment. I feel grateful, and I am always going to be thankful for Victoria Secret for letting me do that and show other girls, hey you can do that as well.”

And while she is grateful for opportunities in fashion capitals like Paris, London, New York and Milan, she wants South Africa and Nigeria to follow suit. “Nigeria and South Africa are building a strong fashion community to provide the fashion industry sustainability of work. In the future, maybe we are not going have to only go to Milan, Paris, London and New York to make it big as a model,” she says. Khunou advises aspiring models to be themselves and show up.

