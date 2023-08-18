All the times Thuso Mbedu slayed in Mzansi designs during her visit back home

International actress Thuso Mbedu, during her time back in her home country, has been slaying the fashion streets in some of the country’s top designers. A fan of local creatives, Mbedu was seen out at her public appearances dressed in Mmuso Maxwell, Willet Designs Couture and Thebe Magugu.

Mbedu was in the country for the Miss South Africa final, where she was a judge and also to celebrate being named the L’Oréal Paris ambassador and spokesperson for sub-Saharan Africa. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

Yourgirl_hloni was spot on by saying: “Guess who’s in the cawntry and looking all kinds of beautiful 😍😍😍” The glamorous occasion was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre, with prominent figures from the media and content creation industries in attendance for a “Parisian Black Tie” evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) ‘The Women King’ actress wore a puffy, flowerly pink couture design by Willet Designs with a black bow, styled by Chloe Andrea Welgemoed. Mbedu at the Miss SA final also wore a Willet Design, figure hugging shimmery purple, blue and pink creation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Mbedu also wore 2021 International Woolmark Prize winner Thebe Magugu on three occasions, slaying each time. Kwanda_photography commented: “Thuso no Thebe whats for lunch? Ukotini for sure. ate and left no crumbs without question. glam squad yona? the best.”