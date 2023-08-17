LOOK: Thuso Mbedu celebrates and shows off her and Robot Boii’s glow up

At the Miss South Africa finale, all-round entertainer Robot Boii took to the stage and delivered an electrifying performance of hit 'Salary, salary’. When he was initially announced on the Miss SA line-up, there were side-eyes but Robot Boii’s (real name Mzwakhe Mbuli Junior) proved to be fresh air, as he got everyone dancing and saying “Roboto, roboto, roboto... salary, salary...''.

After dazzling on the stage, Robot Boii, got to interact with some of the A-list celebrities that were at the pageant, such as actress Thuso Mbedu who also was a judge on the big night. Mbedu posted on her Instagram account pictures of her and Robot Boii backstage, also sharing throwback pictures of themselves from before they made it big in their respective industries. “How it’s going … (Frame 2) How it started … Last frame is the very first time we met… @robot_boii was behind the camera,” captioned Mbedu.

‘The Woman King’ actress, during her time back in Mzansi, has been surrounded by so much warmth, celebrating her achievements. After being named as L’Oreal Paris’ first ever brand ambassador of Sub-Saharan Africa, Mbedu was the star of the show as the brand held a glitzy event with celebrities, influencers and media at the Sandton Convention Centre. The event also saw the 32-year-old South African actress launch a new skincare range with the brand, Glycolic Bright Instant Glowing Serum.