Brenda Mtambo, Jimmy Nevis and Robot Boii to perform at Miss South Africa 2023 finale

The Miss South Africa 2023 finale promises to be a dazzling show with some of South Africa’s top musical talents set to perform. The artists – all industry heavyweights – include Siki Jo-An, Jimmy Nevis, Brenda Mtambo and Robot Boii.

“We are very excited about the entertainment lined up for this year’s pageant. We really wanted to present something new, something classic, something fresh and something unexpected in the pageant world but in line with our messaging,” said Stephanie Weil, Miss South Africa Organisation CEO. It will certainly be something fresh with multi-talented artist Robot Boii, who is mostly known for dabbling in amapiano music, viral challenges and performing.

Jo-An has been making major strides in the music industry since being a runner-up on season three of 'The Voice SA' in 2019, and has performed in major concerts across the country. Music has always been a passion for Mtambo and she has been entertaining Mzansi with her powerhouse voice from her days as part of the gospel group Joyous Celebration and as a solo artist.

Since taking the local music charts by storm in 2012 with the hit single 'Elephant Shoes', Nevis has become a much-loved household name across the country and continues to feature on the charts.

"Having the range of performers that we lined up grace our stage is only fitting for a night where we crown our next Miss South Africa. It will be a big night of enthralling performances and audiences can expect to move and to be moved during the show," added Weil