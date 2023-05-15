Brenda Mtambo’s third album ‘SANE’ among the hot new releases

Renowned South African Afro soul musician, Brenda Mtambo, has released her highly anticipated new album titled “SANE”. This is her third studio album and comes five years after the release of her second album, “So Much More”. Mtambo has delivered a 12-track album showcasing her musical talent as she takes listeners on a transformative journey of self-discovery, reflection, and healing, with each track offering a message of hope, inspiration and love.

"'SANE' is a true reflection of my musical journey and a testament to my growth as an artist. I poured my heart and soul into this album, and I hope it resonates with my fans and listeners as much as it does with me," said Mtambo. Meanwhile, Nigerian singer songwriter Kizz Daniel has dropped his latest single, "Shu-Peru", leading up to his upcoming album, tour, and international performance at Essence Festival this year. "My new single 'Shu peru' was born out of my experiences in the first leg of my just-concluded world tour," Daniel said.