Brenda Mtambo’s third album ‘SANE’ among the hot new releases

Renowned South African Afro soul musician, Brenda Mtambo, has released her highly anticipated new album titled “SANE”. This is her third studio album and comes five years after the release of her second album, “So Much More”.
Mtambo has delivered a 12-track album showcasing her musical talent as she takes listeners on a transformative journey of self-discovery, reflection, and healing, with each track offering a message of hope, inspiration and love.
"‘SANE’ is a true reflection of my musical journey and a testament to my growth as an artist. I poured my heart and soul into this album, and I hope it resonates with my fans and listeners as much as it does with me," said Mtambo.
Meanwhile, Nigerian singer songwriter Kizz Daniel has dropped his latest single, “Shu-Peru”, leading up to his upcoming album, tour, and international performance at Essence Festival this year.
“My new single ‘Shu peru’ was born out of my experiences in the first leg of my just-concluded world tour,” Daniel said.
“Performing in different cities, interacting and imbibing different cultures, and watching different audiences react to my music ignited the inspiration that gave birth to the lyrics on ‘Shu-Peru’.”
He is considered one of Africa's top musicians, with his songs topping the charts and accumulating millions of views on YouTube and social media platforms, such as TikTok.
Daniel has also released the visuals for “Shu-Peru”, teaming up with TG Omori again. The two have a proven track record of success as Omori shot the videos for “Buga” and “RTID”.
Label collective Skhanda World, K.O, Loki and Roii, have also released a new track, "Isitha", featuring one of the hottest amapiano vocalists, Aymos. The new single re-introduces SkhandaWorld, following the exits of Ma-E, JustBheki & DJ Mr. X, in March.
"Isitha" is a powerful song that speaks to the theme of enemies disguised as friends. The lyrics warns of those who may seem friendly, but ultimately have ill intentions.