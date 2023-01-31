Attention all fashionistas: AFI Fashion Week makes a comeback

Cape Town fashionistas get your outfits ready because the AFI (African Fashion International) Cape Town Fashion Week is finally making a long-awaited return to the Mother City. The theme of this year’s fashion is “Fashion, Art and Design” and promises to bring cutting-edge fashion innovation and technology, creating a stimulating atmosphere of creativity.

As part of their 15-year celebration, AFI Cape Town Fashion Week will bring together established and young designers, fashion lovers, influential figures, and the youth, through music, fashion, and art. There will be runway shows, designer presentations, the AFI masterclass and various networking opportunities with key stakeholders. It is the perfect platform for local and international buyers, media, and celebrities to discover Africa’s hidden gems. AFI has played a pivotal role in establishing Cape Town as one of the important global fashion cities alongside New York, Paris, London, Milan and Johannesburg.

The Mother City offers an unparalleled combination of skilful designers, quality infrastructure, and its famous landscapes that make it ideal for showcasing the best African fashion – which is exactly what they will be doing to mark their 15th anniversary. “Fashion offers more than an escape into our aspirations, it is also a critical sector for cultural and economic value as well as job creation,” said founder and executive chair of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe. AFI Cape Town Fashion Week will be staged at multiple locations in the Mother City from March 21 to 25.

