Bored of beige? Here’s how to add some colour to your wardrobe

While it’s essential to have neutral tones in your wardrobe, it can be fun to add a bit of colour. By adding colour to your wardrobe, you are able to express your personal style and make a statement with your fashion choices.

Whether you prefer bold, bright hues or subtle, pastel tones, incorporating colour into your wardrobe can help you stand out and turn heads. Mix boring beige with a pop of colour. Picture: Shukur / Pexels Here are some tips on how to add colour to your wardrobe. Start with small pops of colour If you're new to experimenting with colour, start by incorporating small pops of colour into your outfits.

This could be a brightly coloured accessory, such as a statement handbag or a pair of vibrant shoes. By starting small, you can gradually ease yourself into wearing more colourful pieces. Start adding colour with smaller items. Picture: Shvetsa / Pexels Mix and match colours Don't be afraid to mix and match different colours in your outfits.

Experiment with colour combinations that you may not have considered before, such as pairing a bold red top with a pair of emerald green pants. Playing around with different colour combinations can help you discover new and exciting ways to add colour to your wardrobe. Try different colour combinations. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels Invest in colourful basics While neutrals like black, white, and beige are essential wardrobe staples, adding colourful basics to your wardrobe can help inject some fun and personality into your outfits.

Consider investing in a few solid colour tops that you can pair with your neutrals. Another option is to incorporate abstract prints into your outfits to add visual interest and depth. Mixing and matching different prints and patterns can also help you create unique and personalised looks.

Abstract prints add visual interest and depth to your outfit. Picture: Nappy / Pexels Experiment with different textures Adding colour to your wardrobe doesn't have to be limited to clothing. Experiment with colourful accessories such as scarves, hats, and jewellery to add pops of colour to your outfits. You can also play with different textures, such as velvet, silk, and suede, to add richness and dimension to your looks.