Five essential winter accessories to keep you warm in style

Winter is on our doorstep which means it’s time to unpack your winter wardrobe. Dressing during winter is undoubtedly more challenging than in other seasons.

One needs to try and stay warm with layers of bulky clothes and be stylish at the same time. However, if you have the right accessories you can easily elevate what could be a boring look. Here are five accessories you need to add to your wardrobe to not only keep warm but look stylish as well.

Scarves A scarf is a versatile accessory that can add both warmth and style to any winter outfit. You can have fun with a funky scarf. Picture: Jasmin Chew / Pexels Choose a thick, wool or cashmere scarf in a neutral colour that can easily be paired with different coats and sweaters. Gloves Protecting your hands from the cold is crucial during winter, so investing in a pair of gloves is a must.

Choose gloves made from materials like leather or fleece that offer both insulation and style. Beanies A beanie is not only a practical accessory for keeping your head warm but also a fashionable one that can add a pop of colour or texture to your winter ensemble. Add a pop of colour with a bold beanie. Picture: Rhiannon Stone / Pexels Choose a beanie in a soft knit material to ensure maximum warmth and comfort.

Socks Cold feet can make the rest of your body feel chilly, so don’t overlook the importance of a good pair of winter socks. Look for socks made of wool or fleece to keep your toes toasty, and consider investing in thermal socks for extra insulation. Opt for socks made of wool. Picture: Lumn / Pexels You can have fun with your socks as well by opting for funky prints.