Donate your pre-loved jeans for a good cause

As a fashion lover and a person who used to love wearing pants, I had lots of jeans that I liked until Covid-19 happened. Having spent so much time indoors made me like jeans a little less because lounge wear became the in-thing.

Also, I gained weight, and most of my jeans wouldn’t fit. As usual, I would’ve packed those jeans and given them to a charity or young girls who may like them, but this time, I tried something new and participated in the Levi’s Jeans Drive. For this initiative, the denim brand partnered with “Clothes To Good” to collect old denim, up-cycle them into new early childhood development and disability-specific toys and resources and then given to the organisation. Clothes To Good is a non-profit community organisation that is focused on creating opportunities for mothers and children with disabilities.

The participating Levi’s Stores include Sandton, Eastgate, Cresta, Clearwater, Fourways, Menlyn, Mall of Africa and Centurion. I went to the Sandton City one as it's closest to me. I donated four pairs of pre-loved jeans (including a dungaree) and received 20% off each pair. Get a discount when you donate jeans. At the time of donating, I didn’t have enough time to shop, so I went back a month later to get my new pair of jeans.

At the shop, I realised they have another campaign to celebrate 105 years of 501 jeans. I bought 501 jeans to feel like I’m part of the oldest 501 jeans hunt. You can also be part of the initiative that gives back to the community by donating any pair of jeans (it doesn’t have to be Levi’s) and then get a new one. Alternatively, join the 501 denim hunt, and you could win R15 000, with prizes up for grabs.