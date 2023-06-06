Elliot Sithole partners with Edgars to make his art wearable

Multifaceted artist Elliot Sithole has struck another deal as he partners with Edgars. The versatile Soweto artist who is passionate about telling African stories through paintings, is making his art accessible to the people by making it wearable.

He collaborated with Edgars Sandton City for his range of cool T-shirts and sweaters with some of his iconic paintings from the “Faces of You” collection. “Proud to announce my partnership with @edgarsfashion • Shop the Elliot Sithole range at Edgar’s Sandton City,” he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by elliotsithole (@elliotsithole) While his fans and followers are happy for him, they are disappointed that the range is only available at one store and not countrywide.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so mad. Why is this not in all Edgars stores😮😍 now I have to drive all the way from NW, Rustenburg to Sandton just for the T-shirt. 😭 break my heart @edgarsfashion this is too nice to be in one store,” commented @lebooooh. However, the good thing is that Sithole listened to the people’s grievances and made the collection available on his website. Meanwhile, on Twitter, people are happy to see young creatives taking up space and owning their stuff.