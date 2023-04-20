Wanda Lephoto partners with alcohol brand to launch waterproof apparel

South African designers continue to break barriers and come up with innovative designs. Wanda Lephoto has partnered with alcohol brand Savanna to launch a waterproof collection.

Entitled “Dry Goods”, the Savanna x Wanda Lephoto collection is waterproof apparel made for a world under water. In this collection, the designer merges African culture, traditions and identities, creating luxury wear. He says he wants to create a free space that allows people to negotiate the boundaries of their representation and identity through style and culture. Dry Goods by Savanna x Wanda Lephoto. “Collaboration has always been key to us; it is one of the pillars that drive and motivate us to continue our journey. Partnering with Savanna on this collection has been beautiful because, to us, the brand represents the people of South Africa.

“This is an idea we truly aspire to as we also do work that aims to reflect the people, cultures, and beauties of South African people in the most authentic way that we can,” says Lephoto. The Savanna x Wanda Lephoto “Dry Goods” premium waterproof apparel consists of iconic ready-to-wear parkas, shorts, cross-body bags, matching sets, trench coats, and jackets. Unfortunately, not all teens can wear it. It is only available for purchase to people 18 years and older.