Enhle Mbali goes in search of twins for her Freedom Collection fashion show

Actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali is in search of twins for her upcoming fashion show. The Essie Apparel owner will be showcasing her first-ever stand-alone show in the week to come and has been searching for runway models for her show.

Taking to Instagram, she shares the news that she partnered up with fashion model Blue Mbombo to help her find doppelgängers to walk the runway. In her post, she said: “About a month ago, I ventured off in the journey of looking for my doppelgängers, for my latest fashion show, taking place this week. “I have obviously had to partner up with my biggest doppelgänger and my sis from another mother @blue_mbombo to assist me in the selection of our Twins for my show. THIS IS MY FIRST SHOW OUTSIDE OF FASHION WEEK ( nerves) and It will be taking place this week, I’m so excited to show you my latest offering. The Freedom collection. It will see you soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa (@enhlembali_) The short clip shows the mother of two at a model casting along with Mbombo.

The model took to Instagram to share her support. “Absolutely thrilled to support my industry twin @enhlembali_ as she prepares to showcase her latest collection on her solo show. “It’s been an incredible journey searching for our doppelgängers and I couldn’t be prouder to see her vision come to life.