Faith Nketsi bounces back with a bang after giving birth

It’s been five months since Faith Nketsi gave birth, and she looks sexier than ever. The reality TV star celebrated her 28th birthday with her baby girl, Sky. The way her body quickly bounced back, it doesn’t look like she has had a child.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi) She still has the hourglass figure and is slaying. After giving birth, she posted a picture of her pregnancy, thanking everyone who supported her throughout her journey. “That is it from me with my pregnancy journey, and I’d like to thank you guys so much, not only for respecting my decision to keep it private but also for accepting and loving me and baby Sky. To those that saw me out when pregnant and didn’t say/leak or take a picture and still walked up to me and said congratulations ‘Thank You’. I can’t begin to thank my family and friends, you guys honestly made everything 100% more special for me.” The rapper also gave a special thank you to her husband and baby daddy Nzuzo Njilo.

“Baba ka Sky my love ‘Ngiyabonga’! Your my peace, my comfort and my strength. You make life that much special. You will forever have my heart till I’m no longer on this earth. No matter what, you will forever remain my family because you gave me the most beautiful gift of being a mother. I’ll forever grant you respect and love for taking that leap of faith with me.” In closing, she thanked God for blessing her with a beautiful baby girl. Below are some of her hottest postpartum looks.