Faith Nketsi claps back at opinions over ‘baddie’ outfits

Reality TV star and social media influencer Faith Nketsi is back to her club-hosting duties and is back to slaying the fashion scene with her outfits. December is Nketsi’s birthday month, and she is celebrating by partying up a storm at some of Johannesburg’s finest clubs.

Now that she is back to being out and about, Nketsi is back to wearing her sexy outfits and slaying, but it seems not everyone is too pleased. The influencer recently took to Twitter to share a comment she received about her recent looks, implying that since she’s a wife, she should be dressing differently. "Your a wife now. Why are you still dressing like that cc," read the message.The new mom was not bothered by the naysayers’ opinion as her husband has no qualms over how she was dressed.

Nketsi shared a screenshot of her husband's comment on her post, and he could not help but boast about his wife. "umfazi wam madoda,"(my wife, guys) he commented. Nketsi and Njilo secretly tied the knot in April this year. She later gave the public a glimpse of all that went down at her wedding on her reality show "Have Faith". The couple announced in August that they welcomed their daughter, Sky Njilo, into the world. Ever since they went public with their romance, the couple have been very booed up.

The comment sparked a conversation of how some people expect a women to dress after getting married. @Miss_Thanda tweeted: “Njilo married Faith Nketsi the “baddie” imagine if he now has to come home to Faith the “granny” because when you’re married you HAVE TO change?? Njilo knew exactly what he was doing, let this man enjoy his baddie wife pls.” Njilo married Faith Nketsi the “baddie” imagine if he now has to come home to Faith the “granny” because when you’re married you HAVE TO change?? Njilo knew exactly what he was doing, let this man enjoy his baddie wife pls. — Thanda (@Miss_Thanda) December 3, 2022 @NkatekoRhangan tweeted: “Being a wife doesn't mean you have to stop being a baddie,he knew you before you got married and wifed you cos he fell in love with the you that is a baddie,everyone else must just shut up Please ❤️”

Being a wife doesn't mean you have to stop being a baddie,he knew you before you got married and wifed you cos he fell in love with the you that is a baddie,everyone else must just shut up Please ❤️ — Felicity (@NkatekoRhangan) December 2, 2022 @NguAmanda tweeted: “Marriage is a different ball game, there is a certain way you carry yourself when you reach that level, and certain things are meant to be left behind as you grow. When you turn 21 you leave teen behaviours behind. Faith know this & will eventually adjust & #levelup!” Marriage is a different ball game, there is a certain way you carry yourself when you reach that level, and certain things are meant to be left behind as you grow. When you turn 21 you leave teen behaviours behind. Faith know this & will eventually adjust & #levelup! — Amanda Swartbooi (@NguAmanda) December 3, 2022 In October, Nketsi gushed over her husband in an Instagram post where she reflected on her love for her husband and his drive to make her happy. “Your drive to always put a smile on your wife’s face is what makes my life today a dream come true. I love you so much.