For the love of black: How to get the romantic goth chic look

If you haven’t watched the popular Netflix series, Wednesday, yet then as a fashionista you’re missing out on costume designs that will leave you wanting to change your entire wardrobe. However, for those who have, it will be no surprise that one of this year’s biggest fashion trends is the dark, romantic gothic chic look.

Jenna Ortega who plays the role of emotionally detached yet witty Wednesday Addams in the series effortlessly pulls off this look by wearing all black in every scene. But the most memorable outfit is Wednesday’s lace and chiffon dress by Alaïa she wears to the school dance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) For those who already love wearing black, all the time, this trend is perfect.

Here’s how to get the look. All black with a romantic twist While you might think that this trend is all about wearing black on black on black, it’s as much about how you combine textures. Think leather mixed with lace or tulle worn with satin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) A patent leather pants worn with a cotton knit T-shirt with lace details and chunky boots is a simple look to pull off during the day. Another combination that can work for a daytime look is wearing a romantic lacy skirt and a simple top worn with a leather biker jacket. Black lace-up boots and chunky loafers are must-haves for day and black patent leather heels will pair well with any evening look. Accessories

When it comes to accessories don’t be afraid to throw in a bit of bling. Try crystal necklaces, rings or bracelets. A velvet choker, lace gloves and a string of pearls will add to the romantic feel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADEAM (@adeam) Make-up Of course, you cannot get this look without the perfect black smoky eye. A heavy full-on black eyeshadow might be too much for the day, so keep it subtle with a dark grey shadow instead.