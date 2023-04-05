‘Free the nipples’ trend gets a ‘no’ from me

I know I’m not alone when I say that bras are torture devices invented to bring misery to all who wear them. Okay, perhaps that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but that’s certainly how they feel to me.

There’s no better feeling than releasing my breasts at the end of the day after being held captive all day long. Between the underwire constantly pressing into my skin and the irritating bra straps that keep dropping, it’s honestly just a pain. Now some will tell me that it’s probably just a poor fit but even my most “comfortable” bra can be rather uncomfortable.

This is why I prefer wearing bralettes around the house. You’re probably wondering why I would even wear a bralette at home instead of going completely braless. Well, that’s because I hate how my nipples chafe against my clothing. The other reason I could never go completely braless is that when you get to my age and have breastfed three children, stepping out of the house without a proper bra is not an option.

Can’t live with them, can’t live without them. While I’m out here fighting my never-ending battle with the bra, fashion designers are sending models down the runway with no bras and nipples on display. One of the biggest fashion trends right now is all about freeing the nipples.

A few years ago one would never see a model’s breasts on the runway but these days it’s become common to not only see their breasts, but their nipples as well. With the whole sheer fashion trend, it’s near impossible to avoid seeing bare breasts on the runway. In other shows where breasts are completely exposed, attention is drawn to the nipple by having them covered with creative nipple caps or fun ornaments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUPPETS AND PUPPETS (@puppetsandpuppets) Either way, it’s all about the nipple. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AREA (@area) While this looks great on the runway with models who have tiny perky breasts, I don’t think even the most fashion-forward and liberal fashionista is going to be walking out the door with their nipples on display any time soon. I understand that as women we should be allowed to do what we want with our bodies and wear what we want, but is society ready to see nipples out in public?

As it is, people can barely wrap their minds around women not wearing a bra and being able to see the outline of a nipple. I don’t consider myself to be a conservative person, but I certainly would not allow my daughter to head outside with her nipples on display. Needless to say that I most certainly will not be putting mine out there!