Here’s what you need to know about lab-grown diamonds

If you’re shopping for an engagement ring but can’t afford a natural diamond, you might want to consider buying a lab-grown diamond instead. Lab-grown diamonds - also known as synthetic diamonds - are manufactured using advanced technology that replicates the natural process of diamond formation.

These diamonds are chemically, physically, and visually identical to their naturally occurring counterparts but are produced in a controlled environment rather than being mined from the earth. The process of creating lab-grown diamonds typically involves one of two methods - High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT) or Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD). In the HPHT method, a small diamond seed is placed in a high-pressure chamber where it is subjected to extreme heat and pressure, causing carbon atoms to crystallise and form a larger diamond.

The CVD method involves introducing a gas mixture into a vacuum chamber, where the carbon atoms are deposited onto a substrate to form a diamond. The process takes between six and 10 weeks, and yields diamonds that are ready to be cut and polished, then graded and certified by the same gemologists at organisations that certify mined diamonds. Many people are put off by these lab-grown diamonds because some consider them to be fake. They are, however, as real as the diamonds mined from the earth.

They aren’t imitation diamonds, like moissanite or cubic zirconia. They have the same properties as natural diamonds but are just made in a lab. Their quality in terms of strength and cutability is virtually identical.

One of the main advantages of lab-grown diamonds is their ethical and environmental sustainability. Traditional diamond mining can have significant negative impacts on the environment, including deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution. In contrast, lab-grown diamonds require significantly less energy and water to produce and do not involve any destructive mining practises.

Additionally, lab-grown diamonds are more affordable than natural diamonds, making them an attractive option for consumers looking for a more budget-friendly alternative. They also offer greater transparency and traceability, as their origin and production process can be easily verified. Despite these benefits, some consumers may still prefer natural diamonds for their perceived rarity.