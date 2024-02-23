How to choose the perfect engagement ring

No matter how you decide to propose to your partner, it’s the engagement ring that will make all the difference. While it might not be a deal breaker, you want your partner to be happy to show it off to everybody.

When people find out that you’re engaged the first thing they usually ask is to see the ring. If she loves her ring she will show it off to everyone. Picture: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels Therefore it’s understandable that there’s a fair amount of pressure on the person buying the engagement ring to choose the perfect one. With so many options available, here are some tips to help you select the perfect engagement ring.

Set a budget Before you start ring shopping, it's crucial to establish a budget. Engagement rings come in a wide range of prices, so knowing how much you can afford will help narrow down your options and prevent you from overspending. Consider your partner's style Take note of the type of jewellery your partner usually wears.

Do they prefer classic and timeless pieces, or do they like more modern and trendy styles? Look at their existing jewellery collection for clues on their preferred metal type, gemstone, and design. Choose the right metal Engagement rings are typically made of precious metals like gold, platinum, and silver.

Consider your partner's skin tone and personal style when selecting a metal colour. While yellow gold has a warm and classic look, platinum is a great durable option for those looking for a cooler tone. Gold is a popular choice. Picture: Jesus Arias / Pexels Decide on the gemstone Diamonds are the most popular choice for engagement rings but they can be pricey.

There are plenty of other gemstones to choose from, including sapphires, rubies, and emeralds. Sapphires are a great option. Picture: TranStudios Photography and Video / Pexels Consider your partner's favourite colour or birthstone when selecting a gemstone for their ring. Select the right cut The cut of the diamond or gemstone plays a significant role in the overall appearance of the ring.

Some popular cuts include round, princess, cushion, and emerald. Choose a cut that complements your partner's finger shape and personal style. Get the right size Make sure you know your partner's ring size before purchasing an engagement ring.

If you're unsure, you can discreetly borrow a ring from their jewellery collection or ask their friends or family for help. Customise the ring Many jewellers offer customisation options for engagement rings, allowing you to create a unique and personalised piece. Consider adding engraving, a halo setting, or side stones to make the ring extra special.