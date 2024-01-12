The most iconic celebrity engagement rings ranked

Megan Fox is the celebrity with the most iconic engagement ring, beating the likes of Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively. According to research conducted by customised jewellery experts at Glamira, the American actress had a whopping 17 000 searches per month worldwide for her ring.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring is second on the list, with an average of 12 000 monthly global searches, followed by Middleton in third place. The study offers insights into which celebrities own the most sought-after rings and which styles, colours and shapes are the hottest in the bridal world. It used data from software company Ahrefs to find the combined number of monthly global searches for celebrity names.

Meghan Markle’s engagement ring. Picture: X. This was followed by the term “engagement ring”. The Glamira study then concluded that Fox’s 18-carat ring was the most sought-after, following her proposal to musician Machine Gun Kelly in Puerto Rico last year. “The beautifully designed ring features an entirely untreated Colombian emerald gem, proving to be a popular colour choice in recent years,” the researchers explained.

The Duchess of Sussex had the second most iconic engagement ring. “Adding a touch of sentimental value, Prince Harry designed the three-stone ring with diamonds, which he had taken from his late mother Princess Diana’s beautiful jewellery collection,” the researchers said. They added that the one-of-a-kind ring has “sparked an unbelievable amount of interest since the proposal in 2017”.

Meanwhile, Markle’s sister-in-law and fellow royal Middleton’s ring took the third spot, according to the research. The Duchess of Cambridge’s 12-carat oval sapphire ring once belonged to Princess Diana. “Princess Diana initially chose the ring before engaging with William’s father, the now King of England, in 1981.

“The sapphire ring, hugged by 14 white diamonds, receives an average of 7 000 monthly searches,” the Glamira researchers said. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring was the fourth most desired on the list. Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring. Picture: X. The research found that the elongated oval-shaped ring receives an average of 5 900 monthly searches.

“The ring is a clean and elegant solitaire diamond resting on a white-gold pavé band, given to her by her now husband, Travis Barker,” the researchers added. In addition, Jennifer Lopez had the fifth most sought-after engagement ring. “Following her and her husband Ben Affleck’s second wedding in Las Vegas in 2022, Jennifer’s engagement ring is a rare five-stone square green diamond that receives an average of 5600 searches per month worldwide,” Glamira researchers said.

In sixth place was Blake Lively’s engagement ring from Ryan Reynolds is the sixth most iconic and its show stopping elegant light pink oval diamond receives an average of 5 200 monthly searches. This is ahead of Kim Kardashian’s spectacular cushion-cut 15-carat diamond ring from now ex-husband Kanye West, which places seventh with 3700 searches per month on average. The eighth most popular celebrity engagement ring was given to Katy Perry by Orlando Bloom on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

“The unique flower-shaped ring consists of eight smaller diamonds hugging a deep pink stone,” the researchers explained. Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has the ninth most iconic and sought-after engagement ring, given to her by ex husband Brad Pitt when he proposed to the actress back in the noughties. “The emerald-cut diamond, which rested on smaller trapezoid diamonds, inspires many budding brides worldwide and receives an average of 900 searches per month worldwide,” the researchers said.

In addition, the 10th most sought-after engagement ring belongs to Cardi B, which was gifted to her by her rapper husband Offset on her 27th birthday and cost over $1 million. “The ring receives an average of 800 monthly searches worldwide, which is no surprise due to its gob-smacking features,” researchers explained. “It includes a sizable heart-shaped centre stone with 20 carats resting on smaller heart-shaped diamonds totalling 25 carats.”

A spokesperson from Glamira believes that celebrities' influence expands across the globe. “One of the main places potential brides look to for inspiration is their favourite celebrities, who might just have the perfect design, shape, colour or style they desire.” But the spokesperson warned that these stars often have the luxury and privilege of working with high-end designers and jewellers to help guide and craft their ideal ring.