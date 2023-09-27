How to style a slip dress without looking like you’re wearing sleepwear

When it comes to fashion items that never seem to go out of style, the slip dress is undoubtedly one of those items one should always have in your wardrobe. The fact that it’s so versatile allows you to create a wide variety of looks that can take you from daytime casual to evening elegance.

Owning a slip dress is one thing, but how you style it makes all the difference. Simply throwing it on just won’t do because this could easily look like you’re wearing sleepwear. When buying a slip dress look out for more classic styles in neutral shades. Here are different ways to style a slip dress to help you embrace its sophistication and charm.

Glamorous evenings For those special occasions, style your slip dress with a statement belt to accentuate your waistline and add some definition. Pair it with strappy heels and stilettos for an elegant and refined look.

Complete the ensemble with a glamorous clutch and statement earrings to effortlessly ooze sophistication at any cocktail party or formal event.

Office wear Yes, you can wear a slip dress to the office! Choose a slip dress in a modest length and pair it with a tailored blazer for a more professional appearance. Opt for neutral or muted tones and pair them with classic pumps or heeled ankle boots.

Bohemian chic To channel your inner bohemian spirit, pair your slip dress with a kimono or a loose, flowy cardigan. Opt for floral or paisley prints for an extra touch of boho charm.

Style it with strappy sandals, layered necklaces, and a wide-brimmed hat to complete the free-spirited look. Sweater weather