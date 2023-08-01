Tips on how to always look effortlessly classy

Trends come and go but being classy will never go out of style. Always trying to stay on top of what’s trending can often cost more than keeping your wardrobe simple and elegant.

Never mind the fact that you will always look classy no matter what the occasion. If you always want to look effortlessly elegant, here are a few tips and wardrobe essentials you need to consider. Maintain neatness and simplicity

Looking classy is not only about what you wear, but also how you present yourself. It’s all in the details. Ensure that your clothing is clean, ironed and well-maintained. Avoid excessive patterns or embellishments. Rather stick to simple designs that exude sophistication.

Stick to simple designs. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio Stick to timeless silhouettes Pick timeless silhouettes that enhance your figure. Opt for A-line dresses, pencil skirts, and structured blazers that flatter your shape.

Stay away from trendy pieces that are often too revealing, like crop tops or the corset trend that’s so huge these days. Remember, classic cuts remain eternally stylish. It’s all in the fit

No matter how expensive or stylish your garments are, ill-fitting clothing can undermine your efforts to look classy. Tailored clothes like trousers, skirts, shirts, and blazers create a sleek and refined look, enhancing your overall appearance.

Back to basics The foundation of a good wardrobe lies in investing in quality basics that fit you perfectly.

This includes well-tailored trousers, skirts, blouses, and blazers in neutral colours like black, navy, grey, and white. Opt for neutral tones Stick to classic colours such as black, white, navy, beige, and pastels. These colours are timeless and easy to mix and match, allowing you to effortlessly create chic and elegant outfits.