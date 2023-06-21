How to take care of natural fabrics to ensure longevity

Buying high-quality wardrobe staples is not only a long-term investment, but is considered sustainable fashion purchases. Sustainable clothing promotes ethical practices that take the planet – and the people who make the clothing – into consideration every step of the way.

Good quality clothing is made of natural fabrics such as wool, linen and cotton. They look, feel, and function with superior quality, and given the proper care, will last a lifetime. It’s also a commitment to the environment: investing in quality garments that stand the test of time means you end up buying less. To help you keep your favourite garments in top form, with the help of the design team at Country Road, we’re giving you a quick master-class on caring for the top three natural fabrics you should have in your wardrobe.

Wool Among the most luxurious fabrics, wool takes the top spot. But as a luxury textile, wool needs a little extra care to ensure garments last for years to come. As wool is particularly delicate, turn garments inside out and only use soft, eco-friendly detergents when washing.

Avoid wringing out wool or drying it in a machine, as the shape of the garment might alter permanently. Wool is one of the most luxurious fabrics. Picture: Nati/ Pexels Linen Linen is a hard-working and durable fabric. It perfectly regulates body heat, thanks to its highly absorbent and breathable nature. It also feels good on the body and moves comfortably as you do.

Caring for linen is easy when you follow a few easy steps. Always wash linen separately from other fabrics. Sort by colours and wash in lukewarm to cold water. Although you can wash with a machine, hand-washing linen will extend its life considerably. Avoid using bleach or other harmful chemicals. Linen is a hard-working and durable fabric. Picture: Monstera/ Pexels Cotton