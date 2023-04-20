MaXhosa Africa introduces first Sustainable Fashion Festival

Every year on April 22, people across the globe commemorate Earth Day to celebrate the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970. The theme for this year is “Invest in Our Planet,” and world renowned fashion designer, Laduma Ngxokolo of Maxhosa Africa, has chosen Earth Day to launch his first ever Sustainability Fashion Festival.

The festival seeks to introduce brand followers, loyal customers, and lovers of the brand to the sustainable practices that are at the core of the iconic African luxury brand. With his festival, Ngxokolo wants to encourage other designers to be environmentally conscious, given how much fast fashion contributes to the world pollution. According to research conducted by US Geological Survey, 71% of microplastics found in samples of river water came from fibres. This means the textile industry is the largest source of microplastic pollution in the world's oceans. The festival will include an interactive exhibition that unpacks the natural fabrics and key steps involved in a sustainable supply chain.

“I’ve always wanted to host a festival. To bring together a collection of people to celebrate and interact in a meaningful way. Creating the Sustainability Festival is not only an opportunity to introduce the MaXhosa brand practices, but it’s also a chance for a learning around what it means to be sustainable and how it can be incorporated into our everyday lives – whether it’s through the food we eat or the clothes we wear,” says Ngxokolo. The designer will also reveal the MaXhosa Africa AW23 titled “The Sons and Daughters of Credo Mutwa.” Taking place at the NIROX Sculpture Park on April 22, the festival will start from 11 am - 5 pm. Tickets cost R1 000.