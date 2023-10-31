I finally got my first pair of Crocs, and they’re far from fugly

When my son was a toddler, he outright refused to wear shoes. Come rain or shine, he’d throw himself on the floor and kick off whatever he had on his feet. Most parents know that when reasoning with smaller children, it’s much better to pick your battles instead of losing the fight.

So, we came to a compromise. He was at the stage in his life where his favourite colour was green. And not just any green, the bright, neon shade you could spot from the International Space Station if you were to zoom in on our house. I blame ‘Ben 10’. Round about that time my nephew started wearing Crocs. Thinking I could bribe my son into wearing a pair, I took him to the closest Crocs retailer and told him to pick any one. Guess which colour he picked? Yep, you guessed right.

Those clog-style pea-green Crocs saw my son through all seasons. Come winter, he’d wear them with socks. Come summer, he’d ask for another pair, also in some variation of green. His penchant for Crocs ended up being a family joke. If I remind him now about it, he’ll claim amnesia and say he can’t remember. It’s weird because all the times I took him into the store, not once did I think to get myself a pair.

Over the years, I’ve seen how the brand’s evolved from footwear associated with medical workers and hospitality staff, to almost cult-like status. Crocs has thus far managed to bag some really big creative collaborations. Picture: Supplied In 2018, US singer Post Malone single-handedly catapulted the brand into the cool kids club with his re-imagining of the classic clog design.

The musician’s distinctive tattoos were recast as Jibbitz charms and graphic prints. Up to this day, it’s hard to get your hands on Post Malone x Crocs. Levi’s also came out with limited edition LEVI’S® X CROCS unisex designs. On top of creative collabs, the brand continues to think out of the box.

Their latest Crocs Height Collection was made for short people like me in mind. According to their press release, “What sets the Crocs Height Collection apart is the elevation factor. Picture: Marchelle Abrahams/IOL “These shoes give you an extra boost in height, allowing you to stand tall and make a fashion statement. “But it's not just about looks; Crocs have also enhanced the fit and safety of these shoes with improved rubber bands, reducing the risk of accidents while walking.”

Which brings me to my very first pair of Crocs - the Crocs Crush Slide. Why do I love them? Their 5.2cm height make me feel invincible and tall. The Jibbitz™ holes also allowed me to customize them for a cute, summer aesthetic. Yes, they’re a bit pricey at R1199.95, but I reckon these will keep me for at least a few summers.