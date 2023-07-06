‘I wish I had taken more pictures’ - Keke Palmer shows us how to react to shamers, including her baby daddy

What a woman wears is entirely up to her. Too often women get shamed for what they wear, whether it’s because of their body shape, marital status or age.

How in this day and age women still have to defend what they wear is beyond me. Keke Palmer was recently been shoved into the limelight after her boyfriend commented on the outfit she wore to the Usher concert in Las Vegas. The “Nope” actress looked amazing in a sheer body-hugging dress which she wore over a bodysuit showing off her incredible body.

I’m a mom and if my body looked like hers, I would rock any look. Instead of commenting on how great she looked, her 29-year-old baby daddy Darius Jackson opted to shame her instead. After seeing a picture of Palmer at the concert, he tweeted, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023 As if shaming her outfit wasn’t bad enough, he brought her morals into question as well.

In a follow-up tweet, he commented: “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others … This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.



This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.



I rest my case. — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

What does being a mom got to do with what you wear? How is her outfit choice a reflection of her morals? His comments, however, did not stop her from giving her fans a closer look at her outfit.

Palmer took to Instagram to share a series of snaps saying: “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑![CDATA[]]>🔑 (@keke)