If you’ve invested in a luxury item, here’s how to take care of it

Whether it’s a classic Burberry trench coat, a pair of Calvin Klein jeans or a floral Dolce and Gabbana dress, expensive designer clothes are a valuable investment in your wardrobe. Because you've invested a small fortune in an item, it is essential to take proper care of it to ensure it lasts for many years.

Here are some tips on how to care for your expensive designer clothes: Read and follow the care instructions Designer clothes often come with specific care instructions that should be followed carefully. Whether it’s dry cleaning only, hand washing, or delicate cycle, make sure to read and follow the care label to avoid damaging the fabric or embellishments.

Follow the care label to avoid damaging the fabric or embellishments. Picture: Ron Lach / Pexels Store them properly Proper storage is essential to keep your designer clothes in pristine condition. Store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to prevent fading and discolouration. Use padded hangers for delicate items like silk or cashmere to avoid stretching or misshaping.

Avoid over-washing Washing designer clothes too frequently can cause them to lose their shape, colour, and quality. Instead of washing after every wear, spot clean stains and air out your clothes to refresh them. Only wash when necessary, and always use a gentle detergent and cold water.

Handle with care When putting on or taking off your designer clothes, be gentle to avoid stretching or tearing the fabric. Avoid pulling or tugging on seams and buttons, and consider using a garment steamer instead of ironing to prevent damage. Use a garment steamer. Picture: Freepik Invest in professional cleaning For delicate fabrics or intricate designs, it’s best to leave the cleaning to the professionals.

Take your designer clothes to a reputable dry cleaner who specialises in luxury garments to ensure they are cleaned and cared for properly. Rotate your wardrobe To prevent excessive wear-and-tear on your designer clothes, rotate them regularly with other pieces in your wardrobe. This will give them time to rest and recover between wears, extending their lifespan.