Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Must-have fashion items you need to add to your autumn wardrobe

A trench coat and a beautiful scarf will transform your look. Picture: Senivpetro / Freepik

Published 1h ago

We might still be experiencing a few hot sunny days, but summer is definitely on the way out.

The sun rises later in the morning and the air is crisp.

However, it’s not time to get into full-on winter mode just yet so please don’t pack away your summer clothes.

It simply means that you might have to add a few layers to your outfit and opt for warmer items especially in the mornings and at night when the temperature drops.

There are however a few must-have items you should add to your wardrobe right now.

Dark denim

Dark-wash denim jeans are a versatile option that can be dressed up or down.

Pair them with a blouse and heels for a night out, or with a sweater and sneakers for a casual day look.

Opt for dark denim in autumn. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Chunky knit sweater

A chunky knit sweater is a staple piece for autumn.

Not only will it keep you warm and cosy, but it can also be styled in various ways to create different looks.

Chunky knitwear is a staple for autumn. Picture: Elina Sazonova / Pexels

Ankle boots

It’s not time for knee-high boots therefore ankle boots are perfect for transitioning from summer to autumn.

They can be worn with jeans, dresses, or skirts and instantly elevate any outfit.

Ankle boots are ideal for autumn. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels

Trench coat

A classic trench coat is a timeless piece that never goes out of style.

It’s perfect for layering over sweaters or blazers and adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit.

Trench coats never go out of style. Picture: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels

Leather jacket

A leather jacket is a must-have for autumn.

It adds a cool edge to any look and can be worn with everything from jeans to dresses.

A leather jacket gives any outfit an edgy look. Picture: Marina Kunova / Pexels

Scarves

Scarves are a fun way to add colour and texture to your autumn wardrobe.

Opt for a cosy knit scarf or a lightweight silk scarf to accessorise your outfits.

