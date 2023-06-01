How to stay warm this winter without looking like a hot mess

“It’s so cold today,” is what just about everyone is saying right now. Winter is here and the temperatures seem to be dropping more and more each day.

And the colder it gets the more clothes we want to throw on. It’s tempting to just wear layers and layers of clothes and not care much about what you look like. While we’re all trying to stay warm, it doesn’t mean that you have to look like a hot mess while doing so.

If you want to look good while keeping the cold out, here are styling tips on how to do so. Layering We’re all wearing layers of clothes right now but how we do it is important. Wearing thermal underwear is a great place to start.

If you don’t have thermals then a long-sleeved top will do. For extra warmth, you can then add a sweater, like a fleecy top or knit, or even a cardigan over that. When heading out complete your look with a trendy coat. Puffer jackets are trending right now. Invest in a great coat

A good quality coat is an investment that will last for years. Look for a coat with a classic silhouette and neutral colour made from a material that will keep you warm and protected from the elements. Wool and down are great choices for winter coats. Invest in a good quality coat. Picture: Pexels Ogo Accessories Accessories can add both style and warmth to your winter outfit. Gloves, scarves and hats are essentials. Look for items made of warm materials like wool or cashmere. You can also add a pop of colour to brighten up a neutral outfit.

Accessories can add a pop of colour. Picture: Pexels Vitaly Gorbachev Choose the right footwear A great pair of boots are the obvious choice for winter. For casual looks, you can opt for fur or shearing-lined boots. For a more dressy look opt for leather or suede ankle or thigh-high boots. Don't forget about socks and stockings

Layering socks is another way to keep your feet warm. Start with a thin pair of socks, then add a thicker pair on top. Look for socks made of wool or other warm materials. You can also wear thick stockings or leggings under your pants for an extra layer of warmth. Look for socks made of wool or other warm materials. Picture: Pexels Lumn Stick to warm fabrics