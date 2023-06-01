Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Independent Online | Lifestyle
Search IOL
IOLLifestyleLove & SexFamilyHealthFood & RestaurantsStyle & BeautyCompetitions
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, June 1, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

How to stay warm this winter without looking like a hot mess

You can still look stylish while staying warm in winter. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

You can still look stylish while staying warm in winter. Picture: Pexels Cottonbro Studio

Published 4h ago

Share

“It’s so cold today,” is what just about everyone is saying right now.

Winter is here and the temperatures seem to be dropping more and more each day.

And the colder it gets the more clothes we want to throw on.

It’s tempting to just wear layers and layers of clothes and not care much about what you look like.

While we’re all trying to stay warm, it doesn’t mean that you have to look like a hot mess while doing so.

More on this

If you want to look good while keeping the cold out, here are styling tips on how to do so.

Layering

We’re all wearing layers of clothes right now but how we do it is important. Wearing thermal underwear is a great place to start.

If you don’t have thermals then a long-sleeved top will do. For extra warmth, you can then add a sweater, like a fleecy top or knit, or even a cardigan over that.

When heading out complete your look with a trendy coat. Puffer jackets are trending right now.

Invest in a great coat

A good quality coat is an investment that will last for years. Look for a coat with a classic silhouette and neutral colour made from a material that will keep you warm and protected from the elements. Wool and down are great choices for winter coats.

Invest in a good quality coat. Picture: Pexels Ogo

Accessories

Accessories can add both style and warmth to your winter outfit. Gloves, scarves and hats are essentials. Look for items made of warm materials like wool or cashmere. You can also add a pop of colour to brighten up a neutral outfit.

Accessories can add a pop of colour. Picture: Pexels Vitaly Gorbachev

Choose the right footwear

A great pair of boots are the obvious choice for winter. For casual looks, you can opt for fur or shearing-lined boots. For a more dressy look opt for leather or suede ankle or thigh-high boots.

Don't forget about socks and stockings

Layering socks is another way to keep your feet warm. Start with a thin pair of socks, then add a thicker pair on top. Look for socks made of wool or other warm materials.

You can also wear thick stockings or leggings under your pants for an extra layer of warmth.

Look for socks made of wool or other warm materials. Picture: Pexels Lumn

Stick to warm fabrics

When choosing your winter wardrobe, stick to fabrics that will keep you warm. Wool, cashmere, and down are great choices for outerwear, while flannel, fleece, and velvet are perfect for indoor clothing.

Read the latest issue of IOL Fashion digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

climate changeAdviceStyle BasicsFashion Shopping TipsWeatherAccessories

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe