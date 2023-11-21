Kim Kardashian slammed by Greenpeace for making light of climate crisis with 'nipple bra'

Kim Kardashian has been criticised by Greenpeace for making light of the climate crisis to promote her "nipple bra". The SKIMS founder, 43, has come under fire from the environmental charity for using climate change as a "punchline" in the promotion of her new lingerie item.

In a promotional clip, Kardashian said: "The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. "I'm not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part. "That's why I'm introducing a brand new bra with a built in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you'll always look cold."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKIMS (@skims) SKIMS says it is donating 10 percent of the proceeds from sales of the bra to 1% For The Planet, an international organisation whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual revenue to eco-friendly causes.

However, Kardashian has infuriated Greenpeace by poking fun at the issue. Taking to Instagram in a post titled ‘Greenwashing explained - climate activists vs Kim Kardashian’, they said: "We need more climate conversations in the mainstream. "But using melting glaciers and rising sea levels as a punchline to improve your profit margins makes a mockery of an issue that is devastating millions of lives.

"We desperately need global icons like Kim Kardashian to champion the fight against climate change.