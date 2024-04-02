Kitten heels are back - here’s how to style them

Last year we saw the return of the ballet pumps, but 2024 is the year of the kitten heel. Kitten heels are the perfect combination of style and comfort.

Available in a variety of different styles including pointed-toe silhouettes, different fabrics, slip-ons and sling-backs there’s a kitten heel for everyone. From work to play, they can be worn from day to night. They can be worn day and night. Picture: Instagram / multistore_tz Here are tips on how you can style this year’s must-have shoe.

Dress them up or down Kitten heels can be dressed up for a formal event or dressed down for a more casual day out. Pair them with a dress for a night out or with jeans and a blazer for a chic daytime look. Pair them with cropped pants Kitten heels look great when paired with cropped pants or ankle-length trousers.

This allows the shoes to be the focal point of your outfit and shows off their unique style. Pair them with cropped pants. Picture: Instagram / jackrogersusa Play with textures These comfy heels can be found in a variety of materials, such as leather, suede, and patent leather. Mix and match different textures to create a dynamic and interesting look.

Pay attention to the details Kitten heels often come with unique embellishments, such as bows, buckles, or studs. Pay attention to these details and use them to add personality to your outfit. It’s all in the details. Picture: Instagram / villavalentinac Add a pop of colour They come in a variety of colours and patterns, so don’t be afraid to experiment.