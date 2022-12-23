Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, December 23, 2022

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's hottest pregnancy looks

Lamiez Holworthy-Morule is expecting her first child with husband, Khuli Chana. Picture: fluorescent_imagery.

Published 1h ago

It’s been over a month since Lamiez Holworthy-Morule announced her pregnancy.

The Metro FM road host is expecting her first child with Khuli Chana, who also has an eight-year-old daughter from his previous relationship.

The couple is expecting a baby boy.

“Going to bed with a very grateful heart - not only am I surrounded by overwhelming love and support but my son? Our son? Our little guy is loved already, and if I could be just half the mother my mom @imeldak20 is to me, I would’ve won at this life thing,” wrote Holworthy- Morule on Instagram.

Her fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry congratulated her.

“MOMMY!!! You going to be an amazing mom! Enjoy this next chapter of your life,” commented Lerato Kganyago.

Rami Chuene said: “I wish you and Khuli the best. You deserve all of God’s blessings in every way. May this new journey and chapter continue to remind you how good God is.”

Since announcing her pregnancy, the TV presenter has changed her style slightly. She likes to wear dresses and carry stunning handbags. Below are some of her best pregnancy looks that we love.

In other news, multi-award-winning musician Kelly Khumalo is also a mom-to-be. The “Ngathwala Ngaye” hitmaker is expecting her third child.

She has a daughter with the late soccer player Senzo Meyiwa and a son named Christian with Molemo Katleho Maarohanye (aka Jub Jub).

