LOOK: Bonang Matheba gifted luxury handbag worth almost R100K

The media personality has reached a stage where luxury brands like Gucci can send her gifts without any special occasion.

Bonang Matheba is the girl she thinks she is!

Taking to Twitter, the “Young, Famous and African” star shared with her 5.5 million followers that she gasped when she received the bag.

“Dear Bonang, the Gucci Bamboo 1947 represents the houses, creativity, and heritage in craftsmanship. A timeless bag with elegant style. We hope you enjoy,” says a message from Matheba’s friends at Gucci.

She was gifted the Gucci handbag from the Bamboo 1947 collection, which costs no less than R50K. The mini costs $3 700 (R69 801), the small one is $4 500, and the medium-sized costs a whopping $5 300, almost R100 000.