LOOK: Bonang Matheba gifted luxury handbag worth almost R100K

Bonang Matheba is the girl she thinks she is!
The media personality has reached a stage where luxury brands like Gucci can send her gifts without any special occasion.
Taking to Twitter, the “Young, Famous and African” star shared with her 5.5 million followers that she gasped when she received the bag.
“Dear Bonang, the Gucci Bamboo 1947 represents the houses, creativity, and heritage in craftsmanship. A timeless bag with elegant style. We hope you enjoy,” says a message from Matheba’s friends at Gucci.
She was gifted the Gucci handbag from the Bamboo 1947 collection, which costs no less than R50K. The mini costs $3 700 (R69 801), the small one is $4 500, and the medium-sized costs a whopping $5 300, almost R100 000.
gucci lovelight bamboo 1947. I just saw a price tag north of R100K for this baddie and she gets it as a PR package 🥵— Dreams Drenched in Gold. 🦅 (@ThulitotheTop) May 10, 2023
What’s special about this handbag is that it was handcrafted in 1947, and its signature top handle still embodies the same experimental spirit and artisanal excellence today.
Besides the handbag, which almost everyone wishes was theirs, the businesswoman is the most talked about on social media, following the trailer of “Young, Famous and African”.
“Young, Famous and African” is a reality TV show featuring African stars, including Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Zari Hassan, Andile Ncube, Annie Macaulay-Idibia and others.
As a new cast member joining season 2, viewers are excited to see the drama, style and elegance Matheba will be bringing to the show. After all, she’s Queen B.
