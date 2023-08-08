LOOK: Bonang Matheba’s past Miss SA lewks we loved

On Sunday Bonang Matheba will once again take to the Miss South Africa stage to host this year’s pageant. This will be Queen B’s third time hosting the prestigious event and we can’t wait to see what the queen of style will be wearing.

If her past two Miss SA finals are anything to go by, then we’re in for a fashion feast. Here’s a look at what the 36-year-old media personality wore at the Miss SA 2018 and 2019 pageants. In 2018 she looked regal in a sapphire blue gown by Fouad Sark Couture.

The gown had a dramatic pleated feature on one shoulder. She accessorised the look with a pair of chandelier earrings in the same vibrant blue by Helen Yarmak.

Sapphire blue gown by Fouad Sark. Picture: Twitter/@bonang One of her other looks was a fiery red off-the-shoulder figure-hugging dress with a heavy train attached by the same designer who did the blue gown. She paired the look with a 3D butterfly headpiece that was custom-made by Odd Commodities in New York.

The 3D butterfly headpiece was costume-made by Odd Commodities. Picture: Twitter/@bonang Her final look on that night was a black, gold and silver shimmering floor-length gown by Australian designer Steven Khalil.

She accessorised the cold shoulder dress with gold drop earrings and strappy silver heels. Shimmering gown Steven Khalil. Picture: Twitter/@bonang

In 2019 the host had four outfit changes. Her first two looks on the night were by the South African couture house Villioti Fashion Institute. The first look was a white Grecian-inspired floor-length gown with a spectacular golden intricate designed bodice that featured a plunging neckline. She wore a gold headpiece to complete the look.

Gold and white Villioti dress. Picture: Twitter/@bonang The other Villioti outfit she wore on the night was a sunshine yellow ensemble that featured a long train and was covered in silver jewels.

Sunshine yellow Villioti dress. Picture: Twitter/@bonang Her final look on the night was a figure-hugging silver diamond embellished dressed by well-known designer Gert-Johan Coetzee. She accessorised the all-silver look with a pair of fishbone-shaped earrings.