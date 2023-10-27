LOOK: ‘It’s a modern take on the sari’ - Miss Universe South Africa Bryoni Govender reveals national costume

Miss Universe South Africa, Bryoni Govender, has revealed the national costume she will wear when she represents South Africa at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant which takes place in El Salvador on November 18. Her national gown – by acclaimed KwaZulu-Natal designer Casey Jeanne – celebrates her Indian-South African heritage while also allowing her to take centre stage.

Miss South Africa Organisation’s Creative Director, Werner Wessels, explained that the national costume is of critical importance when it comes to showcasing the country of the pageant contestant and is also one of the favourite events for Miss Universe fans and followers. “This year’s national costume is an African-Indian fusion and a celebration of Bryoni’s heritage. It was inspired by a sari and is adorned with traditional Zulu beads in a pattern inspired by an Ndebele print.

Here national costume is an African-Indian fusion. Picture: Supplied “We deliberately didn’t want an ostentatious and over-the-top national costume,” said Wessels. “But rather a high-fashion couture version that allows Bryoni to shine.” Casey Jeanne, who is based in Morningside, Durban and is designing her first national costume, said she is delighted that the costume isn’t gaudy: “It’s a modern take on the sari and is quite refined. Green is the main colour, which currently represents South Africa so well. The biggest and most time consuming challenge has been the beading.”

The gown is a modern take on the sari. Picture: Supplied Jeanne, who has previously designed evening wear for the Miss South Africa pageant finale, is known for her couture dresses, as well as being one of the country’s leading wedding dress designers: “I am delighted to be able to showcase my work on a platform as large as Miss Universe; it is something I’ve always wanted to do. “The national costume took me by surprise as I usually do more evening wear, but I loved the challenge and put my spin on the costume. I hope that South Africans are inspired by it and love it as much as I do.”